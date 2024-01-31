Mariah Carey to receive Recording Academy Global Impact Award

Mariah Carey has plenty of Grammys to her name, but the Recording Academy will present her with a special award this year.

Mariah will receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the third annual Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective, a pre-Grammy event taking place in LA on February 1. The award recognizes Black music creators whose "dedication to the art form has greatly influenced the industry."

The recipients are being honored for the ways in which their "leadership and passion has empowered others to embrace authenticity and contribute to positive change."

Mariah is one of three honorees this year; Lenny Kravitz, one of her co-stars in the movie Precious, is another one. The third has yet to be announced.

Mariah has won five Grammys in her career; Lenny has won four.

