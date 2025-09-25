Mariah Carey reveals the horrifying pet her son 'beat her down' to get him

Mariah Carey has a house full of pets, but it's her son's newest furry friend that is "flipping her out."

While appearing on Live with Kelly & Mark, Mariah was asked what her kids, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon aka Roc and Roe, are into now that they're 14. "Well, Rocky's into his gaming and his friends and stuff of that nature," said Mariah.

"And now, he has gotten a new pet. He already has two cats. ... And now, he has beat me down."

Kelly Ripa cut her off, saying, "Not a snake. Don't say it."

"A tarantula," Mariah finished. When Mark Consuelos asked if Mariah had "taken possession of said tarantula yet," Mariah said, "I will never take possession over that thing, no offense to all the people that love bugs."

"It's flipping me out, but he really wanted it," Mariah added. "And I do always get Monroe what she wants, she got a new golden retriever." However, she hinted that she has to keep Monroe's new pup away from her two dogs, Cha-Cha and Mutley.

Mariah was on the show to promote her new album, Here For It All, which is her first new release in seven years. She's also working on her upcoming holiday show, Mariah Carey's Christmastime in Las Vegas, which starts Nov. 28.

"I am preparing. ... And we have some ideas," she teased. "'Cause it's almost time."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.