Mariah Carey wants you to know that it isn't time yet

It seems that Christmas season comes earlier and earlier each year, but it doesn't officially start until Mariah Carey says it's time. And as she made sure to point out on Tuesday, it's not.

Mariah posted a montage of herself in different situations, saying, "Not yet," "I said, 'Not yet!'" and throwing in an "it's not time yet" for good measure. And if that wasn't abundantly clear, the caption on the Instagram post also reads "NOT YET!!!"

One commenter wrote, "Tell that to my wife, Mariah. She’s already singing it." And by "it," of course, he means Mariah's holiday song — the title of which we're not even going to utter at this time, because we're going to hear quite enough of it in the next two months.

Just for reference, Mariah announced "It's time" on Nov. 1 last year, so we're close.

But despite it not being time yet, tickets for Mariah Carey's Christmastime in Las Vegas, a show at Dolby Live at Park MGM, are on sale now. The show will run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 13. Plus, Mariah's announced a series of pop-up holiday bars in select cities, serving festive cocktails and offering fans photo-worthy moments, exclusive merch and more.

