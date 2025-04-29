Maroon 5's Adam Levine says new album is 'back to the basics of how we started'

From around 2011 on, many of Maroon 5's hits were the result of songwriting collaborations between singer Adam Levine and people outside of the band, like Max Martin, Benny Blanco and other hitmakers. But Adam says the upcoming Maroon 5 album marks a return to the old way of doing things.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Adam explained, "It was really different this time around, because we really got back to the basics of how we started."

"As time went on, songwriters came in, and we did a lot of collaborations with a lot different people, which was amazing, and led to an amazing run of hits and all that," he said. "But this was kind of back to just the organic, kind of simple, all created in-house."

Adam revealed that initially, he was hesitant about the idea of going back to the way things were.

"People ... especially my band, was like, 'When are we gonna just do it us again?' y'know?" he told Seth. "And I was like, 'But we're doing so well. Why do we have to change the formula?'" But he added that he was pleased with the decision.

We'll hear the first results of Maroon 5's new era when "Priceless," a collaboration with BLACKPINK's LISA, arrives on Friday. The new album will be the band's first since 2021's Jordi.

Adam also shared that among his three kids -- he has two daughters, 8 and 7, and a son, 2 -- it's his younger daughter who's decided she doesn't really need to attend any more Maroon 5 concerts. "She's like, 'I'm good. I don't wanna come,'" Adam laughed. "She's like, 'It's a lot. I'm overwhelmed by it.' And I'm like, 'I get it! There are nights when I don't wanna do it either.'"

