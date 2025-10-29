Max McNown announces The Cost of Growing Up tour

Max McNown's The Cost of Growing Up Tour (Photo by Benjamin Edwards)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Max McNown is heading back out on the road next year.

The “A Lot More Free” singer has announced dates for his The Cost of Growing Up tour, set to kick off in spring 2026.

The more than 20-date run begins in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 20, and includes two shows at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium. Max will also play three shows in Florida in support of country star Parker McCollum and make his Stagecoach Festival debut in April.

Presales begin Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Go to MaxMcNown.com/tour for more information.

The Cost of Growing Up tour follows Max’s Forever Ain’t Long Enough tour, which sold out more than 30 shows in North America. That trek wraps in the U.K. and Europe in December.

Max's deluxe sophomore album, Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), came out in July.

