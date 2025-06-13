'Meant to be': RAYE teams with Mark Ronson for new track 'Suzanne'

After teaming up with LISA and Doja Cat earlier this year for the song "Born Again," RAYE is back with another high-profile collaboration.

She and Mark Ronson have gotten together to release a new song and video, "Suzanne." The "Uptown Funk" super producer says in a statement, "I've admired RAYE's artistry for years now, watching her evolution from songwriter to the powerhouse artist she's become."

The two ended up connecting because they're both brand ambassadors for the watchmaker Audemars Piguet.

“This collaboration isn’t just another project – it’s something we’ve poured ourselves into completely ... all night tracking sessions in London, New York and Los Angeles," he adds. "The music we’ve created together carries both our musical DNA but takes us somewhere neither of us would have reached alone."

"Everything about how this song came to exist ... feels meant to be," RAYE says. "I used to work in Mark Ronson's London studio when I was a baby artist focusing on my songwriting craft, and always dreamed of the day I could one day work with the musical genius that is Ronson."

“From the feeling in my heart that the song should be called ‘Suzanne’ within minutes of hearing the music Mark created, to ... the joy I feel in my bones whenever I play this song in my headphones, the overwhelming consensus of emotions is gratitude and pride," she adds.

RAYE and Ronson also worked on another song, "Grandma Calls the Boy Bad News," which is featured on the upcoming soundtrack to the movie F1, out June 27.

And RAYE isn't the only musician in her family: Her sister Abby Keen, who records under the name Absolutely, has just released a new single called "Goodbye Glitter."

