Meghan Trainor hits the club with Mimi Webb in 'Mind Reader' video

Meghan Trainor and British singer Mimi Webb have unveiled the music video for their new collab, "Mind Reader."

The visual has the two showing off their confidence on the dance floor as they sing, “I need you to read my mind/ I need your attention all the time/ Can you keep me satisfied?”

Meghan previously gushed over working with Mimi in a statement, saying, “Working with Mimi was an absolute dream!! My husband and I have been big fans of her for years so we were starstruck when she came to the house to write this song. We had the best time writing ‘Mind Reader,' so I was beyond excited when she asked me to feature on it. I can’t wait to dance to this song all summer long!”

Mimi was equally as excited to work with Meghan, saying, "Meghan is an artist I’ve admired for such a long time, and having her be my first-ever collaboration on a single feels like a dream come true.”

