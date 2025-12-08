Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez score Golden Globe nominations

The nominations for the 83rd annual Golden Globes were announced on Monday, and Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are among the nominees.

Miley is nominated for the second year in a row in the category of best original song, this time for "We Dream As One," the song she co-wrote and performs for James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Last year, she was nominated for "Beautiful That Way," the song she wrote for The Last Showgirl, but she lost.

Also nominated in that category is "Golden," from KPop Demon Hunters. EJAE, who provides the singing voice of Rumi in the hit film, co-wrote that song. If it wins, she'll share the award with the other co-writers.

The two new songs written for Wicked: For Good -- "The Girl in the Bubble" and "No Place Like Home" -- were also nominated in the best original song category.

And speaking of Wicked: For Good, Ariana has scored her second Golden Globe nomination in a row for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role for the film. Her co-star Cynthia Erivo was also nominated, for best performance by a female actor.

Selena, meanwhile, has earned a nomination for best performance by a female actor in a television series, musical or comedy, for Only Murders in the Building. The show, for which she is an executive producer, is also nominated for best television series, musical or comedy. Last year, she was nominated in those same two categories, as well as for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Emilia Pérez.

The Golden Globes will air live Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

