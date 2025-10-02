Miley Cyrus claims she was 'the first person to maybe ever be canceled'

Miley Cyrus may have been harshly criticized when she shed her Disney image for a more provocative image in her 20s, but she wasn't letting it bother her at the time.

In a preview clip ahead of her CBS Sunday Mornings interview airing Sunday, Miley says it wasn't until years later that she learned just how brutal the backlash was.

"I was the first person to maybe ever be canceled, I guess," she says. "I didn't know until I was older actually how brutal it really was."

"It was very challenging for other people but for me, it was a good time," she admits. "It looked fun and it was fun. It wasn't until I was older that I realized how harsh [it was]."

Miley, who’s 32 now, adds, "I would never now, being where I am, ever look at anyone in their 20s from the view of who I am now. But at the time, it was awesome."

Miley caught the brunt of the backlash in 2013, when she released her Bangerz album and twerked onstage with Robin Thicke at the MTV VMAs.

