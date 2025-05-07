Miley Cyrus previews new album for Spotify listeners, 'More to Lose' coming Friday

Spotify Hosts an Evening with Miley Cyrus in New York; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

Miley Cyrus' new album, Something Beautiful, isn't out until May 30, but some lucky Spotify listeners got a special preview of the project directly from Miley.

Miley hosted a VIP screening of the visual album for her top Spotify fans Tuesday night in New York and then did a Q&A. Speaking about the album's theme, Miley said it covers "a spectrum of beauty," adding, "Some of it incorporates heartbreak and loss, or death or pain — but sometimes it’s flowers and rainbows, and new love. There’s always something to look forward to.”

According to Miley, the album has its origins in loss and how it leads to growth.

"In my life I’ve had my own ups and downs ... I sing about loss a lot — I always see loss as beautiful, because it’s gotten me to that rainbow," she said.

She added, "These moments in our life are just seeds, and everything grows from it, and everything that I’ve ever lost I’ve gained in tenfold.”

The latest song from the album, "More to Lose," will arrive on Friday. Miley posted several stripped-down versions of the track, but you can now hear a snippet of the fully produced track on Instagram.

