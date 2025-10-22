Miley Cyrus records new song for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' soundtrack

Miley Cyrus is teaming up with director James Cameron for the latest installment of his Avatar film series.

Miley's recorded a new song called "Dream as One" for the soundtrack of Avatar: Fire and Ash, due in theaters Dec. 19. She co-wrote the song with frequent collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, as well as Simon Franglen, who composed the film's score. The song will play over the movie's end credits.

"Dream as One" will be released Nov. 14; the soundtrack arrives Dec. 12.

You can hear a snippet of the song on Instagram, where Miley also explains why the theme of the song is so important to her. "Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me," she writes. "Thank you, Jim [Cameron], for the opportunity to turn that experience into musical medicine."

Miley lost her Malibu home in the Woolsey fire in 2018.

"The film's themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true," she adds.

Avatar: Fire and Ash features returning characters Jake Scully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, respectively. Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet also star.

