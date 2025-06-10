Miley Cyrus says in 2013, her siblings were embarrassed to be related to her

Miley Cyrus was one of the most controversial figures in pop culture in 2013: Not only did she appear naked in her now-iconic video for "Wrecking Ball," she caused the world to collectively lose its mind when she twerked on Robin Thicke during the MTV VMAs. And apparently that was hard on some of her family members.

While appearing on the latest episode of Monica Lewinsky's podcast Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, Miley says, "I was so embarrassed. There was even a time where my brother and sister didn't want to go to school because of how humiliated they were to be related to me."

Miley has five siblings, but she didn't specify which ones she was talking about.

"I remember my brother at one point was saying, 'I don't judge you, but you could understand how hard it is for me to go to school, and you be my sister,'" Miley recalls.

Miley tells Monica that that time was "really hard" for her, adding, "I lost everything during that time in my personal life because of the choices I was making professionally."

"If I kept dressing or acting a certain way, my relationships fell apart. No one wanted to date me because they didn't want to be with a woman [whose] sexual expression part was not for them. It was like shared with the world," she said.

Specifically, Miley said when she posed nude or danced in skimpy clothing, the guys she was involved with would "feel like I was taking something away that was meant to be for them."

Even worse, she said, was facing her grandmother during that time: "I was like, 'Oh, God, this is gonna kill her.'"

