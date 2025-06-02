Miley Cyrus talks relationship with mom and dad, whether or not she wants children

Miley Cyrus opens up about her mom and dad, and her thoughts about motherhood, in a new interview with the New York Times.

Miley, 33, reveals that she "never wants to detach from" her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, but that's been difficult for her. She shares that her current single "End of the World" was inspired by the fact that her mom "went on a vacation to Italy without me for one week, and it felt like the end of the world to both of us."

"I had never had my mom leave the country without me before. I’m too old to feel that way, but that’s how I felt," she explains.

Miley adds that she and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, are no longer estranged, and says that she's now able to respect "my parents as individuals instead of as parents." Case in point: Billy Ray is now dating Elizabeth Hurley, while Tish is married to actor Dominic Purcell. Miley says, "Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I'm being an adult about it."

As for becoming a mom herself, Miley says, "It’s not something I’m focused on," adding that motherhood has "never been something that I’ve been overly passionate about."

"It’s a lot of responsibility and devotion and energy, and if you’re not passionate about that, I don’t know how you do sleepless nights and 18 years of what my mom dealt with," she adds. "And when I say 18 years, I mean 33, ’cause I’m still a baby. So I’ve never felt the burn, y'know? And I think for me, the burn is everything."

