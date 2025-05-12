Miley Cyrus teases 'iconic feature' on new album, 'Something Beautiful'

Miley Cyrus will be joined by someone pretty exciting on her new album, Something Beautiful — but she won't reveal who it is just yet.

On Monday, she posted a video of herself answering fans' questions about the album, and one of the questions was about which visual she was most excited for fans to see. She said it was for a song called "Every Girl You've Ever Loved." As for why, she said, "I have a very special feature and it's major. It's iconic."

Miley also has at least one other feature on the record. She was asked about track nine of the album, which we don't know the title of yet. Apparently the song is six minutes long, and in answering that question, Miley revealed that Brittany Howard of the band Alabama Shakes has contributed "such a beautiful part" and "some poetry" to the track. Miley and Brittany performed together at the SNL50 concert in February.

Miley also said three words that describe the album are "devotion, love and fantasy," and compared it in spirit to Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, a 2015 album she made with the band The Flaming Lips.

Finally, Miley was asked, "On a scale of one to 10, how gay is this album?" Her answer? "Infinite."

Something Beautiful is out May 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.