Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' to be recreated on London street

Miley Cyrus is heading overseas to perform a Spotify-sponsored concert in Paris on June 18. But while she's there, she might also take a side trip to London.

Her Instagram feed on Thursday teased, "something beautiful is happening in london. a lost theatrical experience. secret location, london, june 19, 20, 21, 22. tickets are live now​ on lost.org. be ready to lose yourself."

If you follow the link to Lost.org, you'll see a message: "from the creator of secret cinema. a lost theatrical world. inspired by something beautiful. an entire central london city block will be transformed into a living and breathing world of something beautiful, the incredible album and visual film. become a lucid dreamer."

It appears to be some kind of pop-up experience. You have to reserve a spot and buy a ticket, which costs about $115.

There's no confirmation that Miley is going to actually be at this event, but since it starts the day after the Paris concert, who knows?

In other Miley news, her Something Beautiful film, which premiered May 6 at the Tribeca Festival in New York, is screening in movie theaters Thursday for one night only. Along with the screening, Miley announced that an "exclusive visual" for the song "Reborn" will premiere, as well.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.