Most popular boy names in the 80s in Florida
Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin' era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market history. Sandra Day O'Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice, the Cold War saw the beginning of the end as the Berlin Wall began to fall, and millions watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on live television.
Among all the big hair, Rubix cubes, and shoulder pads, however, there were still plenty of babies being born during this defining time. And with celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Robert Palmer reaching their peak fame during the '80s, it's no surprise that many parents chose to name their kids after them.
To see just how popular these names were, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 80s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Just like scrunchies and PAC MAN, Americans can still hold onto some of the best aspects of the '80s, including baby names (some things never get old). So whether you're welcoming a new little one into the world this year or just curious, these are the most popular baby names of the 1980s in Florida.
#30. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning "appointed by God".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,635
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,139 (#189 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,414 (#28 most common name)
#29. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning "narrow strait".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,772
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 832 (#249 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,950 (#30 most common name)
#28. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,127
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,759 (#74 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 195,084 (#22 most common name)
#27. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,812
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,121 (#194 most common name, -83.5% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 172,834 (#26 most common name)
#26. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,847
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,755 (#75 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,905 (#33 most common name)
#25. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,224
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,454 (#56 most common name, -52.2% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,817 (#24 most common name)
#24. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,225
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,089 (#202 most common name, -84.9% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,470 (#25 most common name)
#23. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,311
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,294 (#97 most common name, -68.6% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 188,685 (#23 most common name)
#22. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning "sole ruler".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,532
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,262 (#177 most common name, -83.2% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 204,246 (#21 most common name)
#21. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,582
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,124 (#67 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 223,320 (#19 most common name)
#20. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,672
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,343 (#160 most common name, -82.5% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,750 (#27 most common name)
#19. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,166
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,033 (#109 most common name, -75.1% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 232,206 (#17 most common name)
#18. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,179
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,077 (#205 most common name, -88.3% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 233,997 (#16 most common name)
#17. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,253
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,720 (#23 most common name, -38.2% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 211,870 (#20 most common name)
#16. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,376
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,839 (#49 most common name, -59.1% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 285,094 (#13 most common name)
#15. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,205
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,641 (#54 most common name, -64.3% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 229,959 (#18 most common name)
#14. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,831
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,903 (#48 most common name, -64.0% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 278,954 (#14 most common name)
#13. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,906
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,846 (#22 most common name, -50.9% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 248,286 (#15 most common name)
#12. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,005
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,768 (#32 most common name, -60.3% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 299,416 (#10 most common name)
#11. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning "healer".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,079
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,506 (#89 most common name, -79.3% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 292,130 (#11 most common name)
#10. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,229
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,055 (#106 most common name, -83.2% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 289,826 (#12 most common name)
#9. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,195
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,536 (#34 most common name, -68.0% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,161 (#9 most common name)
#8. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,382
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,044 (#12 most common name, -51.0% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 345,559 (#7 most common name)
#7. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,710
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,825 (#71 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,672 (#8 most common name)
#6. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 16,315
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,391 (#6 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 458,953 (#3 most common name)
#5. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 16,515
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,952 (#29 most common name, -70.0% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 396,530 (#4 most common name)
#4. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 16,656
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 6,007 (#21 most common name, -63.9% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 383,702 (#5 most common name)
#3. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 17,249
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 6,545 (#16 most common name, -62.1% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 356,498 (#6 most common name)
#2. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 26,676
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,053 (#27 most common name, -81.1% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 554,886 (#2 most common name)
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Florida
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,175
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,367 (#7 most common name, -74.7% compared to the 80s)
National:
- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 663,824 (#1 most common name)