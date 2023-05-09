Stacker compiled a list of the most popular movies on Hulu this week using data from Reelgood, as of April 8, 2025.

Hulu launched in 2007 as a joint venture between NBC Universal and News Corporation and has since become one of the major players in the streaming industry. Since 2019, when the Walt Disney Company became a majority owner of the platform, Hulu's paying subscribers have been on the rise. The number has increased 235% since that time, from 22.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 to 53.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The popularity of the service has led to an increase in the amount of diverse content available for your ideal movie night. Hulu hosts everything from huge blockbusters to independent films to critically acclaimed originals. The streamer has been particularly successful with its original romantic comedies with films like "Palm Springs" (2020), "Happiest Season" (2020), and "Fire Island" (2022) refreshing the genre and receiving positive reviews from critics and fans.

Outside of their original movies, Hulu is a top destination for watching and rewatching beloved past franchises, carrying everything from "The Planet of the Apes" films to more recent hits like "Dune."

To give you some insight as to what to watch at the moment, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular movies on Hulu using data from Reelgood as of April 8, 2025. IMDb ratings and other data points were added for supplementary insights.

#10. Gone Girl

- Runtime: 149 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Mystery

- Director: David Fincher

- Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris

- Release date: Oct. 1, 2014

#9. The Wolf of Wall Street

- Runtime: 180 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Crime

- Director: Martin Scorsese

- Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Margot Robbie

- Release date: Dec. 25, 2013

#8. The Prestige

- Runtime: 130 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Mystery

- Director: Christopher Nolan

- Cast: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, and Michael Caine

- Release date: Oct. 19, 2006

#7. The Princess Bride

- Runtime: 98 minutes

- Genres: Romance and Action & Adventure

- Director: Rob Reiner

- Cast: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, and Mandy Patinkin

- Release date: Sept. 25, 1987

#6. Good Will Hunting

- Runtime: 126 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Romance

- Director: Gus Van Sant

- Cast: Matt Damon, Robin Williams, and Ben Affleck

- Release date: Dec. 5, 1997

#5. The Equalizer

- Runtime: 132 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Crime

- Director: Antoine Fuqua

- Cast: Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas, and Chloë Grace Moretz

- Release date: Sept. 24, 2014

#4. The Greatest Showman

- Runtime: 105 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Biography

- Director: Michael Gracey

- Cast: Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Michelle Williams

- Release date: Dec. 20, 2017

#3. Jurassic Park

- Runtime: 127 minutes

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Science-Fiction

- Director: Steven Spielberg

- Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum

- Release date: June 11, 1993

#2. Interstellar

- Runtime: 169 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

- Director: Christopher Nolan

- Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Michael Caine

- Release date: Nov. 5, 2014

#1. Tombstone

- Runtime: 130 minutes

- Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

- Director: George P. Cosmatos

- Cast: Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, and Sam Elliott

- Release date: Dec. 25, 1993

