Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Worcester.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Tampa

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Tampa, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'ROT'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rebecca (lead, female, 20-30)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the short film here

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Short Film Series

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- TBD (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the short film here

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Short-Form Reality Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Self (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Day My Shadow Left Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tristan (lead, male, 18-24)

- Roles pay up to: $450

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the short film here

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YouTube Game Show Casting Southern Belles - Win $100,000

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Southern Belle (real people, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Horror Short Film

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rick (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Stepfather (supporting, male, 55-62)

--- Kid 1 (supporting, male, 7-9)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Truth Be Told'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nicholas Kemp (lead, male, 40-55)

--- Terri Kemp (lead, female, 36-47)

--- Myron Maxey (lead, male, 32-42)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting locations: Tampa

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Untitled Music Biopic

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aria (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Social Media Dancers (supporting, all genders, 11-25)

--- Social Media Singers (supporting, 11-25)

- Roles pay up to: $21,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Birds of a Feather'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ruby (lead, female, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Look Inside'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nicole Monroe (lead, female, 20-33)

--- Julian Jones (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Mason Colloway (lead, male, 17-30)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.