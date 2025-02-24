Music news: Mariah Carey, Halsey and more

Mariah Carey has announced a special U.K. show for this summer. On Aug. 15 she'll perform on the grounds of Sandringham House, one of the royal residences of King Charles III. Joining her on the bill will be Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Halsey has announced a new single and video arriving Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. It's called "safeword," and a teaser clip shows that it has a serious S&M theme, with Halsey dressed up in leather, studs and spiky boots, and seemingly about to stand on top of a guy in a leather mask.

In other Halsey news, the singer, who's engaged to actor Avan Jogia, is selling her historic California estate for $5.5 million, according to Architectural Digest. The home, originally built in 1923, features six bedrooms and four baths across 5,900 square feet, as well as a swimming pool, sundeck and screening room. Halsey bought it in 2023 for $5 million.

Koe Wetzel, who's got the duet "High Road" with Jessie Murph, is releasing a live album on Feb. 28 called Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour. The 13-track album was recorded during Koe's 2024 tour and features a live version of "High Road."

