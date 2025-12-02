Music notes: Alex Warren, Addison Rae and more

Rosé, Addison Rae and Role Model are among the 2025 Variety Hitmakers honorees. Rosé was named Global Hitmaker of the Year, Addison is getting The Future Is Female Award and Role Model will receive the Triple Threat of the Year Award. Previously announced honorees include Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, Alex Warren and the three women who provide the singing voices of HUNTR/X, the animated group from KPop Demon Hunters. The 2025 Variety Hitmakers ceremony will take place Saturday in Los Angeles.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas has debuted a new Lady Gaga wax figure, inspired by her Jazz & Piano Vegas residency. The figure depicts Gaga in a "blowing a kiss" pose, dressed in a rose gold gown, and sporting red lips and a blond bob.

Alex Warren tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe in a new interview that he had an hourlong FaceTime call with his fellow best new artist Grammy nominees — including Addison Rae and sombr — after they got the news.

Charli XCX, along with Jack Antonoff and FKA twigs, contributed original music for the upcoming film Mother Mary. In a trailer released Tuesday, we see Anne Hathaway as a pop star who reunites with her former costume designer before a comeback performance. The film hits theaters in spring 2026.

