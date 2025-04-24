Music notes: Alex Warren, The Chainsmokers and more

How does Alex Warren know he's famous? He's got his own bowl at Chipotle. Alex posted a video on Instagram in which he stated that his wife's favorite food is Chipotle and then added, "And they let me rent one out!" We next see him behind the counter as his wife is led in with her eyes covered. She opens them to see Alex telling her, "I'm gonna make you my bowl." As noted on Chipotle's website, it's a Honey Chicken Burrito Bowl and it includes white rice, double honey chicken, tomato salsa, medium corn salsa and sour cream. You can order it for yourself on the fast food chain's app.

The Chainsmokers have released what they're calling the "last remix we're dropping before original music." It's a remix of Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club," which you can hear now at the duo's Soundcloud and YouTube pages. Alex and Drew premiered the song last weekend during the Breakaway EDM festival in Arizona. They're also allowing fans to email them at houseparty@thechainsmokers.com so you can invite them to crash your party.

Lola Young is thrilled that she's been nominated for three Ivor Novello Awards, a peer award which honors the best of British and Irish songwriting. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Thank you so much for the three nominations ... song writing is the most important thing in the world to me and I live n breath music so thank you." The Ivors will be awarded May 22 in London.

