Music notes: Alex Warren, Mariah Carey and more

Alex Warren's "Ordinary" seems like your favorite artist's favorite song. After Ed Sheeran raved about it on Instagram earlier this month, there's now video of Alex backstage at the Stagecoach Festival over the weekend, listening as Lana Del Rey sings a snippet of it. She tells him, "Every time I hear it, I think 'Why can't we hear more like this?' 'Cause it takes you to church." An incredulous Alex says afterwards, "Lana Del Rey was singing my song? To me? Your song now. Not my song. That's YOUR song!"

Mariah Carey, Benson Boone and Lola Young will headline the annual radio station-sponsored pop music festival known as Capital's Summertime Ball, scheduled for June 15 at London's Wembley Stadium. Also on the bill: Zara Larsson, Dasha, Reneé Rapp and Jessie J.

Noah Kahan will be in Nashville on May 1 to help pay tribute to his duet partner Kelsea Ballerini. He'll introduce her as one of the inaugural honorees at the Variety Power of Women Nashville gala. Sheryl Crow and Reba McEntire are also being honored at the event. Last year, Noah and Kelsea teamed up for the duet "Cowboys Cry Too," which was a hit on the country charts and was nominated for a Grammy and an CMA Award.

Never accuse Jennifer Lopez of not having a sense of humor. On social platform X on Sunday, she wrote, "Due to inflation, my love will now be costing a thing."

