Music notes: Backstreet Boys, Gracie Abrams and more

Backstreet Boys recently wrapped the first run of dates of their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. Howie Dorough reflected on how "grateful and amazed" he's feeling. He said when they released Millennium in 1999, they had no idea it would take off. "For it to take on a new life 26 years later at one of the greatest venues in the world in one of the greatest cities in the world with the greatest fans coming from all over the world to celebrate with us, there are no words to describe how incredible it has all been," he wrote. BSB will be back at Sphere for more dates in December, January and February.

Gracie Abrams congratulated her pal Taylor Swift on her engagement to Travis Kelce. She took time during her show in Mexico City Tuesday to tell the crowd, "I feel like we should be saying a big congratulations to Taylor, who's not here, but everybody, just congratulations to her." She then launched into her duet with Taylor, "Us."

BTS has released the trailer for BTS MOVIE WEEKS. The "cinematic celebration" will feature screenings of four different BTS films and will be in theaters worldwide from Sept. 24 to Oct. 5.

