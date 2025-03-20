Music notes: Beyoncé, Jack Harlow and more

Beyoncé has added a second performance in Las Vegas to her Cowboy Carter Tour. Bey will now perform at Allegiant Stadium on July 25 and July 26. The general on-sale date for the shows will take place March 25 at 12 p.m. local time at beyonce.com. The BeyHive presale is running now through March 23. A Citi presale starts March 21, as does the Verizon presale. An artist presale starts Friday at 12 p.m.

Jack Harlow will release his long-awaited collaboration with Doja Cat, "Just Us," tonight at midnight, along with a video. You can watch a clip now on Jack's Instagram. Jack said as far back as 2020 that he'd had a crush on Doja "for months" and even told her "I love you" at the time.

If you invite Selena Gomez to a party, be ready on time, because she'll be the first one there. In an episode of Spotify's Countdown To..., Selena and her fiancé Benny Blanco discuss the first time they went to a party together. "I don't know if this was the first but it was actually really funny," says Selena. "As a couple, we went to Taylor [Swift]'s party after some awards show ... but I was mortified. Apparently, cool people don't show up to parties on time." Benny agrees, noting, "We're the first people at every single party when I go with you. You show up like when my mother shows up to a party."

