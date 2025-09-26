Music notes: Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers and more

Billie Eilish is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut single "Ocean Eyes" with a special vinyl release. Now available for preorder on her site, it's a 7-inch single pressed on translucent turquoise vinyl, with an etching on the b-side. On her Instagram Story, Billie wrote, "10 YEARS. I can't believe it." The song first appeared on Soundcloud in November of 2015.

On Thursday night in San Francisco, Jonas Brothers continued their tradition of bringing out special guests to perform with them on their current tour. Paul Russell came onstage to sing his hit "Lil Boo Thang," and Andrew McMahon joined the brothers on "Dark Blue," a song by his band Jack's Mannequin.

And speaking of guest appearances, Thursday night at the Kia Forum in LA, Avril Lavigne joined Billy Idol onstage to perform their duet "77," which is on Billy's latest album, Dream Into It. Billy has been touring with Joan Jett, so Avril got to meet the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer for the first time backstage. It was a full circle moment for Avril, who'd covered Joan's hit "Bad Reputation" on her Best Damn World Tour in 2008 and then recorded it as a bonus track on 2011's Goodbye Lullaby.

Britney Spears posted photos of a shirtless Justin Bieber on Instagram on Friday as part of a carousel of photos. She captioned the post, "...showing Bieber cus he inspired me to get a tattoo… u wanna see it? It's my secret one so it can never be seen." She then added, "My kids make me feel so damn old! Damn I just realized Madonna is 40 years older than JT, remember that awesome song?" She was referring to "Four Minutes," the 2008 collaboration Madonna did with Britney's ex, Justin Timberlake.

