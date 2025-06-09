Music notes: Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams and more

Are Billie Eilish and her friend Nat Wolff officially a couple? Photos show the two kissing on a balcony in Venice, Italy. Nat and his brother, Alex Wolff, who perform as Nat & Alex Wolff, opened for Billie on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour last year. Don't expect Billie to confirm the relationship, though. She told Vogue last year, "I'm never talking about who I'm dating ever again."

Gracie Abrams will receive the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction gala on Thursday. Her co-producer and co-writer Aaron Dessner has been announced as one of the presenters, so it's a good bet that he'll be the one giving her the honor. Past winners include Taylor Swift.

Britney Spears shared some video of herself and her younger son, Jayden, speeding down the road in a convertible on Sunday, with Jayden in the driver's seat. "He is 6'3 and his hands are so big now !!! How long am I going to be in shock ??? It's so incredibly crazy, it's not even funny !!!" she captioned the video. "I'm blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!!"

Post Malone's new collaboration with Stanley has been revealed. Fans can choose from a flask, two different tumblers, a stacking beer pint and a bottle and lunch box set, all decorated with camo print and cowboy detailing.

