Music notes: Bruno Mars, Adam Levine and more

Bruno Mars was either dragged to the club or went willingly, thanks to his latest duet partner, Sexyy Red. The "Fat Juicy & Wet" rapper posted video on social platform X showing herself and Bruno cavorting with strippers and making it rain. "I had @BrunoMars outside and turnt yal," she wrote. Bruno replied, "Wait.. when did this happen?"

Who knew Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Kate Hudson have known each other since they were teens? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight promoting Kate's role as a battle rounds mentor for Adam's team on The Voice, she revealed they attended neighboring high schools. "His first band, they were always playing somewhere. It's amazing to see his success and then to be here doing this with him," she said. Adam, meanwhile, said that Kate, who released her debut album, Glorious, last year, is "so annoying" because, "She can, like, do everything."

BTS member J-Hope will make his solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 10, performing his new song, "Sweet Dreams," with Miguel. The song arrives on Friday. J-Hope dropped a new teaser for the song Wednesday.

Lady Gaga will host and be the musical guest for Saturday Night Live March 8, and she's seen in a new promo sitting behind a piano making up somewhat insulting songs about the cast members and what they're doing. When the subjects of her songs complain, they're told, "It's her process." The clip ends with Gaga singing about Heidi Gardner sleeping in the office. "And the question is, why?" she sings. When Heidi sings, "And the answer is bedbugs!" Gaga belts out, "SHE HAS BEDBUGS!"

