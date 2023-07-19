Music notes: BTS, Taylor Swift and more

K-pop meets French luxury. BTS' V has been named the face of Cartier's new Panthère de Cartier jewelry campaign. The brand posted a photo from the campaign, featuring V modeling a necklace and a ring from the panther-themed collection. "When it came to embodying the magnetism and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V. He has the look and strength of character," Cartier International senior VP and chief marketing officer Arnaud Carrez said in a statement.

V's BTS bandmate j-hope also has a new project in the works following his mandatory South Korean military stint. He told Suga's SUCHWITA drinking show that he'll be releasing a new documentary about his life called Hope on the Street, along with an accompanying six-song soundtrack. But fans will have to wait a bit — j-hope says he anticipates a 2024 release.

If you're a Swiftie and missed out on tickets to her LA Eras Tour stop, you may have another shot thanks to SusieCakes Bakery. The California bakery is hosting a contest for a chance to win two tickets to Taylor's SoFi Stadium show on August 7. Plus they're launching a limited edition Eras Tour-themed cupcake collection. Visit @SusieCakesBakery on Instagram to find out how to enter the giveaway.

In a new interview with Variety, Jamie Lynn Spears addressed her relationship with Britney, saying she has "nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members." But she admitted the family tensions really affected her eldest daughter, Maddie. Elsewhere in the interview, Jamie Lynn revealed that she read for a role in the Twilight movie, but didn't get it.

