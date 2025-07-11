Music notes: Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and more

After wiping her Instagram clean Wednesday, signaling the beginning of a musical era, Demi Lovato teased a snippet of a new song Thursday. "I'm not so sure I've ever felt like this before," she sings over an electronic beat. "I can't deny/ It feels so right."

Selena Gomez is showing love to her home state of Texas following the deadly floods there. "So many are hurting and have lost everything, including loved ones, in my home state of Texas," she wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. "My heart breaks for those who have lost someone and anyone still missing. The people of Texas will need our help as they rebuild from this unfathomable disaster." She added that she donated to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and encouraged others to do the same.

The boy bands are converging at Netflix. See what happens when the Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, host of the new music competition series Building the Band, and 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey, host of dating shows Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, run into each other in the Netflix break room. Not to be left out, *NSYNC member Lance Bass also makes a cameo in the pun-filled video.

