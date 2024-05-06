Music notes: Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and more

Doja Cat prepared for the "Sleeping Beauties" Met Gala theme a bit early. On Sunday, May 5, Doja was spotted wearing what appeared to be a dress designed to look like bed linens. Wrapped in the white sheet, Doja made a trip to a Cartier store with fashion designer Guram Gvasalia. She posted about the outing on Instagram.

Amazon Music is giving Dua Lipa fans a brand-new way to listen to her newest album, Radical Optimism. A track-by-track playlist experience infused with commentary from Dua is now available to stream on the platform. With the new playlist, which includes excerpts from Dua's interview with Zach Sang, fans can go behind the scenes of Dua's songwriting process and learn the meaning behind the track "Maria."

Two major pop queens met up over the weekend. Janet Jackson stopped by Kylie Minogue's Las Vegas residency show on Saturday, May 4. Janet posted pictures with Kylie to her Instagram. "So glad I got the chance to see my friend @kylieminogue perform tonite," she captioned her post.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.