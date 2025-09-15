Music notes: Dua Lipa, Rihanna and more

Dua Lipa continued her tradition of performing songs by local artists when she played Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 13 and 14. On the 13th, she covered Outkast's #1 hit "Hey Ya!" and on the 14th, it was TLC's "No Scrubs." You can see footage of Dua performing both those songs on her Instagram feed now.

Speaking of Outkast, tickets are now on sale to see them, along with Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Salt-N-Pepa, Soundgarden and Bad Company, among others, get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in LA on Nov. 8. If you can't make it to LA, you'll be able to watch the ceremony live on Disney+.

If you didn't get to see Rihanna as Smurfette in the latest Smurfs film, now's your chance to watch it in the comfort of your own home: Smurfs hits Paramount+ on Sept. 16. In the film, Rihanna as Smurfette leads the rest of the village on a mission to rescue Papa Smurf after he's kidnapped by evil wizards.

