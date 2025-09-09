Music notes: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and more

How amazing is the new iPhone? Dua Lipa shows you in a new film that Apple made to show off its new gadget's abilities. The "day in the life of Dua on her Radical Optimism tour" film starts with her waking up and brushing her teeth, follows her through her preparation for the show and ends with the performance. It was all shot on the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro, which is available for preorder on Friday.

Despite Travis Kelce's comment that his wedding planning is "gonna go crazy," his nuptials with Taylor Swift won't be a "spectacle," a source tells People magazine. The source says, "It will definitely be a private affair. ... They both have a close circle of friends, and they'll respect their privacy." And speaking of friends, two of Taylor's are Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, who both appeared in one of her videos and joined her at the 2024 Super Bowl. Regarding Taylor and Travis' engagement, Miles told E! Online, "Anytime you find the person you want to spend forever with, that's such exciting news."

Ed Sheeran has a big estate in his native Suffolk, England, but apparently he's relocating to the good ol' U.S. of A. Appearing on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, Ed said, "I'm just about to move to America. ... I'm going on tour there for a while and I have a family, so I can't, like, dip in and out. [So] we're going and settling there." He didn't say where he's moving to, or when the tour is supposed to take place.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.