Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Chappell Roan and more

After debuting at #1 on the chart in the U.K., Ed Sheeran's new album, Play, debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200, giving him his eighth top-10 album in the U.S. He wrote in an email to fans, "Just wanted to say thanks for [all] the love on the record ... it's scary putting out new music into the world, especially something I've worked so hard on and put so much time into it, but it warms the ol' heart when people find deep connections with it."

Chappell Roan often performs a cover of Heart's song "Barracuda" in concert, but during her Sunday concert in Forest Hills, New York, she was joined by an actual member of Heart: guitarist Nancy Wilson. Nancy played the song's famous riff, sang backup vocals, and jumped up and down while Chappell sang the 1977 rock classic.

With a new Wicked movie comes new Wicked makeup. Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty is releasing a new line of products inspired by Wicked: For Good. The capsule collection includes 12 items, with shades "inspired by Oz," all available starting Oct. 1. You can check out the collection now at rembeauty.com.

Originally set for an Aug. 29 release, Colbie Caillat's new album, This Time Around, will now arrive on Friday. As previously reported, the album features Colbie duetting with various artists on new versions of her biggest hits, plus new songs and a cover of Post Malone's "Circles" with Gavin DeGraw. Others on the album include Jason Mraz, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson and Walker Hayes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.