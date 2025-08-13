Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and more

Taylor Swift isn't the only pop star who can get Google to do something cool when you put her name in the search box. Ed Sheeran has somehow arranged for Google to return the question "Did you mean Rupert Grint?" when you search for his name and vice versa. It's all a promotion for Ed's new video for "A Little More," which features the Harry Potter actor as an obsessed Ed Sheeran fan.

During her Spotify Billions Club concert in June, Miley Cyrus performed her hit song "We Can't Stop" because it's one of her songs that has been streamed 1 billion times. But it wasn't until this week that the song's video officially hit the billion-view milestone on YouTube. It's her fifth billion-view video as a lead artist, collaborator or featured artist, including "Flowers," "Wrecking Ball" and "Party in the U.S.A."

Ahead of more details being revealed about Taylor Swift's upcoming 12th studio album, Kansas City, Missouri, is taking advantage of its connection to the singer. From now through Sunday, fans can pose with a special TS12 photo op display in the Grand Hall of the city's Union Station, featuring plenty of orange and green balloons. Plus, Union Station's planetarium is running a new Laser Taylor Swift show on Saturday, featuring 13 Taylor hits brought to life by a laser light display and animations. Of course, Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

