Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Alex Warren and more

Apple Music has revealed its list of the top 500 streamed songs of the past decade. Ed Sheeran's "The Shape of You" takes the top spot, followed by The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Drake's "God's Plan."

Alex Warren's "Ordinary" is #1 again on the Billboard Hot 100. It marks the song's fifth week in the top spot.

Justin Bieber is sharing more glimpses of dad life. He posted some new photos and a video of his son, Jack Blues. In one clip, Justin is seen smiling and playing with the baby boy. Another post show Jack joining what appears to be a jam session in the studio. The baby's face is not shown in any of the posts, but he looks adorable in a striped romper.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.