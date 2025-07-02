Music notes: Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal appear to be Instagram official. The singer posted a carousel of photos from her time at Glastonbury over the weekend, including a selfie of her and the Normal People actor lying on a blanket with their heads together. The two were first romantically linked last June. 

The stars were out at Wimbledon. Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend, Louis Partridgewere spotted taking in a tennis match and smooching in the stands Tuesday. Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas were also in attendance.

For the Swiftie who has everything: a new illustrated "search and find" book is coming out this fall. Taylor Swift: Unofficial Search and Find Biographies is filled with Taylor references for fans to uncover, with each illustrated spread focused on a different album era. The book comes out Oct. 7 and is available for preorder now.

Post Malone's Nashville bar, Posty's, is officially open. The venue, located at 305 Broadway, has three floors offering food, drinks and live music. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!