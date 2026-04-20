Music notes: Harry Styles, Gracie Abrams and more

Harry Styles has released an in-studio performance of three songs from his album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, recorded at a German studio called Funkhaus. Harry is wearing a shirt with the German words for "kiss" and "disco" written on the front and back, respectively, as he performs "Season 2 Weight Loss," "Paint By Numbers" and "Coming Up Roses."

Gracie Abrams has moved on from posting mysterious images on her Instagram to now posting mysterious music. In a video posted on Monday, Gracie looks at her phone while it plays a song that cuts off just before she starts singing. She previously posted a photo of a folder with a sticker of a witch on it and the number 3, followed by the same folder with more stickers, including the letters "DFH." "Can someone call in the Swifties to decipher the hidden messages I'm afraid we are not smart enough," commented one fan.

Joe Jonas has gone Instagram-official with his girlfriend, Tatiana Gabriela. In a series of photos taken during a trip to Puerto Rico, the couple can be seen together in a black-and-white photo booth image. Joe also sent fans to his YouTube travelogue video, which heavily features Tatiana.

BTS is taking over Sin City. The group plays Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on May 23, 24, 27 and 28; the group is also staging a takeover called THE CITY LAS VEGAS May 20 to May 31. It features themed hotel experiences, after-party events and marquees illuminated with welcome messages.

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