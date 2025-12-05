Music notes: Jin, LISA, Taylor Swift and more

A new trailer has been released for #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE, a concert film following BTS' Jin as he embarks on his first solo tour. The movie hits theaters globally on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

Jin's fellow K-pop star LISA has landed a new acting role. She'll star in a new film for Netflix called TYGO, a spinoff of the Extraction franchise. "I'm so honored to be a part of this project and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such incredible actors," LISA tells Tudum. "Being in an action film has always been a dream of mine, and for my first movie role to be in such an exciting action film is a dream come true."

A new Taylor Swift pop-up exhibit has opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. It features a bunch of items related to Taylor's The Life of a Showgirl album and is open through Jan. 9.

Sad news for John Mayer. The singer shared on Instagram that his beloved dog Moose passed away. "Today my heart is so heavy and sore, but there's more love in my life than there has ever been, and that's because Moose helped lead me to it," he wrote, in part.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.