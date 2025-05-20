Music notes: Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga and more

For the last time, Aly and AJ's "Potential Breakup Song" is not about Joe Jonas. All three ex-Disney Channel stars got together on Tuesday to make a TikTok poking fun at that longstanding theory by lip syncing to the lyrics of the 2007 hit. "And yet they STILL think it's about you," Aly and AJ commented on the video. "Wait, it's not?" Joe replied. Fans believed Joe inspired the song because AJ and Joe dated when they were teens.

If you couldn't get tickets to see Lady Gaga or Olivia Rodrigo, well, their pianos are going on tour. Steinway & Sons, the famous piano company, is launching Steinways of the Stars, where you can go and see the actual pianos played by Gaga and Olivia, as well as those used by Laufey and Jacob Collier. Visit Steinway.com for a full list of tour dates.

Ricky Martin will headline two shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Las Vegas over Mexican Independence Day Weekend on Sept. 12 and 13. Tickets for the greatest hits show go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 23, at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com. Ricky last played Las Vegas in November of 2023, as part of a tour with Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias. He also did a residency from 2017 to 2018.

