Music notes: KATSEYE, Katy Perry and more

KATSEYE has teamed with Riot Games to reimagine their song "M.I.A." for this year's VALORANT Game Changers Championship. Taking place Nov. 28-30 in Seoul, South Korea, the event features 10 elite teams of gamers from around the world. Megan of KATSEYE, a gamer herself, says, "That song has always been about confidence and showing up as your best self, and that message aligns so much with what Game Changers stands for. We wanted this version to celebrate every player who's out there pushing limits and owning their power."

Katy Perry has gotten some ink to commemorate her Lifetimes tour, as she's done with all her previous tours. On Instagram, Katy posted photos of herself and her tour crew getting tatted up with butterfly wings on the inside of their wrists. "Can't believe it's already time for The Lifetimes Tour tattoos," Katy wrote, adding that there are only "8 shows left" on her schedule. The tour wraps up in December in Abu Dhabi.

Mariah Carey announced on Nov. 1 that "It's time," and like clockwork, her holiday hit has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 after experiencing a 302% sales increase from the previous week. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" debuts at #31, along with another timeless holiday hit, "Last Christmas" by Wham!, in at #43. Mariah's song has reached #1 every year since 2019.

Vanessa Carlton is back. The "A Thousand Miles" singer has released a new song, "Animal," from her upcoming album Veil, due out in early 2026. In a statement, Vanessa says the song is about a woman who "is being hunted and she accepts the reality of what is happening. The acceptance allows her to truly see the animal."

