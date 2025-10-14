Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato and more

Kelly Clarkson will headline the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which is the Ladies Professional Golf Association's season opener. It takes place Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 in Orlando; Kelly will perform during the concert finale on Jan. 31. The Beach Boys and country singer Ella Langley are also part of the event, which features LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons competing for a $2.1 million purse. Weekend play will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

The Roku Channel has teamed with Demi Lovato to offer streamers an exclusive mini-concert as part of its new Live from Roku City series. You can select an interactive building in Roku City and will be taken to an exclusive stage where Demi will be seen singing her new single, "Here All Night," and a cover of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)."

Niall Horan is teaming up with country superstar Thomas Rhett for a remix of Thomas' song "Old Tricks." The two have performed and written songs together, but this is their first official release together. It's out on Friday.

Laufey will publish her first children's book in April 2026. Called Mei Mei The Bunny, it's about "a little bunny who dreams of making the world happy with her music," the singer writes on Instagram. "The story of Mei Mei has been a part of my life over the last few years and opening up the world around her has been the most beautiful exploration!" The book is available for preorder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.