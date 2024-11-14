Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Sabrina Carpenter and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Heartbreak is one thing, Kelly Clarkson covering your song is another. The singer and host sang Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please" during a Kellyoke segment on her daytime talk show on Wednesday. "Ever since I heard this song, for some reason I hear Dolly Parton singing it as well," Kelly said on the show. "For some reason, it lends itself to country to me, so I asked my band if we could make more of a country version of it, 'cause we have the amazing pop version already."

The latest teaser for Charli XCX's double duty hosting and musical guest gig on Saturday Night Live has dropped. The Brat hitmaker appeared next to Marcello Hernandez in the promo, where she told him, "There's a thin line between brat and bwrong." When he asked which one he is, Charli responded, "That's for the nation to decide."

Even the horses are clowning about Debutation. For the uninitiated, the final two albums Taylor Swift has left to rerecord are her self-titled debut and reputation. During the first night of The Eras Tour shows in Toronto on Thursday, police horses stationed outside the stadium were decorated with giant friendship bracelet-inspired necklaces. One horse wore a bracelet that had "Reputation TV" on it, while the other said "Debut TV."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!