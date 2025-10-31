Music notes: Lewis Capaldi, Conan Gray and more

Lewis Capaldi is reacting after selling out his New York City show at Madison Square Garden on Friday. "genuinely can't believe I'm saying this but we just sold out Madison Square Garden in a minute this morning," he wrote on Instagram with the sobbing emoji. "thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart." The show takes place on April 16, 2026, as part of his U.S. and Canada spring tour.

Conan Gray has released a Wishbone short film as part of Vevo's new series Artist Portrait. It follows his previously released performances of "Actor" and "Nauseous" for the series. The short film finds Conan explaining the inspiration behind the album Wishbone in between performance clips.

Lady Gaga posted photos of her Halloween costume on Instagram — a dress covered in flowers and a winged feathered headpiece — captioning it, "I'm the Garden of Eden (and its gardener). Happy Halloween to all the grave diggers. love, Mother Monster."

