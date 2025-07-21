Music notes: Lola Young, Kelly Clarkson and more

Elton John recently told Lola Young that he'd "bet my house" on the fact that the track "d£aler" on her upcoming album will be a #1 hit. You'll get to judge for yourself very soon: She's releasing it on Friday.

Kelly Clarkson posted footage from her Las Vegas show, during which she sang a cover version of The White Stripes' classic "Seven Nation Army." She captioned it, "One of my favorite Kellyoke's I've ever done and have been doing for years!" Kelly has been covering one song per concert during her Studio Sessions residency; other covers include tracks by The Beatles, Dolly Parton and Måneskin.

Demi Lovato is walking back her 2022 declaration that her career as a pop singer is dead. At the time, Demi posted a photo of herself surrounded by her team, with all of them dressed in black. The caption read, "a funeral for my pop music." But she's been teasing a new pop/dance sound lately, so in an Instagram Story she posted a video of herself sitting back in a chair in the recording studio and then slowly rising up. The caption reads, "my pop music coming back to life after we had a funeral for it."

