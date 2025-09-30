Music Notes: Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift & more

Mariah Carey is returning to her native Long Island, New York, to do an in-store record signing Tuesday night. She'll be appearing at the noted indie record store Looney Tunes for the sold-out event. The good news? You won't have FOMO, because there are absolutely no photos allowed at the event.

Remember those stick-on freckles that went viral after Taylor Swift wore them to a Chiefs game? Now the company, Fazit, has two new products to go along with Taylor's new album: Show Stopping Speckles and Show Stopping Eye Wings in The Life of a Showgirl-themed colors. The products will also be featured in Walmart racks near where the album is being sold.

More details are emerging about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding fashion — well, Benny's, anyway. People reports that Benny's wedding ring, designed by Jacob & Co., has their wedding date — 9-27-25 — engraved inside. There's also a tiny ruby and a tiny aquamarine, which are Selena and Benny's birthstones, respectively. One of Benny's looks for the wedding weekend was a Levi's custom denim beaded ensemble worn with custom Lucchese boots, inside of which Selena wrote a "special note."

Louis Tomlinson is back with a new single called "Lemonade" and details on his third solo album. Called How Did I Get Here, it's due out Jan. 23. The former One Direction member says in a statement, "I sum up it as 'The record I always deserved to make.' My bread and butter is my honesty. I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve, and I hope it comes through in the music. ... For the first time now, I'm allowing myself to be the artist I'd always hoped to be."

