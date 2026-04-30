Music notes: Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and more

Meghan Trainor is now an investor in Women's Elite Rugby, the premier professional women's rugby league in the U.S. She'll be "championing the future of women's sports," according to an Instagram post. The league will use her song "Shimmer" before its games as part of the partnership. Meghan says in a statement, "It's so exciting to be able to support this incredible group of women as they create a place for themselves in a typically male-dominated industry. I can't wait for an incredible season!!"

Adam Lambert's next era is starting. The singer has just announced a new single, "Eat U Alive." There's no release date yet, but you can sign up to be notified about his new music.

Maroon 5 has revealed the title of the new song they're dropping Thursday night: "Heroine." It arrives at midnight along with a lyric video. It's not clear if it's a standalone single, a track from an upcoming deluxe album or the first taste of a new album.

Olivia Rodrigo, who just announced her Unraveled World Tour, will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night. She'll be talking about the tour, as well as her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she'll host and serve as musical guest.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.