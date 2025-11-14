Music notes: Nick Jonas, Taylor Swift and more

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nick Jonas is the latest cast member to return for the upcoming Jumanji movie, which will be the third installment of a franchise that began with the 2017 reboot, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Nick will reprise his role as Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough, a pilot in the Jumanji video game. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan are also returning for the film, which is due to be released in December 2026.

A note that Taylor Swift wrote to late One Direction member Liam Payne is going up for auction. Taylor gave it to Liam on Dec. 1, 2017, when both of them performed at London's Jingle Bell Ball concert. It reads, "Liam, Long time no see! I'm so excited for you, you're crushing it out there. I'm obsessed with [your song] 'Bedroom Floor.' It's so cool to see you from afar, I'm always cheering you on. Good luck tonight! Taylor." Liam gave it to an associate as a present after he received it. It's going on the block Dec. 2 via Omega Auctions in the U.K. and is expected to fetch anywhere between $6,500 and $13,000.

The Weeknd has donated $350,000 from his XO Humanitarian Fund to the World Food Program USA, in support of the millions of Jamaicans who were impacted by Hurricane Melissa in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.