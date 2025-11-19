Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, BLACKPINK and more

No more complaints from fans that Olivia Rodrigo is "anywhere but the studio." In an Instagram dump of photos captioned "November," Liv is very clearly in the studio: She's seen standing in front of a microphone in a vocal booth and pouting. Fans were thrilled, writing in the comments, "OR3 IS COMINGGGG" and "OR3 IS CLOSER THAN WE THINK."

AIR Shop is offering BLACKPINK fans the chance to win two tickets to see the K-pop superstars at the Tokyo Dome in January. If you sign up for a free membership on the platform, which offers more than 40 million concert, sports and theater tickets worldwide, you can be one of five fans to win tickets to one of the group's shows on Jan. 16, 17 or 18. You have until Dec. 13 to enter, but travel and hotel aren't included.

John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls has joined the lineup of Freezingman 2026, a two-night benefit held Jan. 9-10 in Madison, Wisconsin. The benefit, which will also feature members of The Go-Go's, Portugal. The Man, The Bangles and many others, raises money for epilepsy research and children with special needs.

Victoria Beckham may not be interested in doing a Spice Girls reunion, but she doesn't mind singing her group's hits with her son. Cruz Beckham posted a video of himself playing the Spice Girls hit "Viva Forever" on acoustic guitar as Victoria sings along with him. Fans were thrilled, with one commenting, "omg Cruz thank you for bringing mom back to singing." Another wrote, "I love this so much. See, Posh CAN sing!"

