Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Lola Young and more

Olivia Rodrigo has released a sneak peek of her video for "the cure," her new single arriving Thursday night at 9 p.m. PT. The clip shows a group of nurses walking down a hospital hallway and through doors marked "OR" in old-fashioned style uniforms and white heels. Inside is a room with a set of shelves displaying multi-colored bottles.

Lola Young has announced that she will release a new song on May 22 called "From Down Here." A video clip on Instagram shows her slowly sinking under water as an instrumental snippet of the song plays.

Post Malone may have canceled a few of the U.S. dates on his Big A** Stadium Tour Part 2 tour, but he's just announced additional shows in Australia and New Zealand. Billed as The BIG A** World Tour, the dates begin in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 9 and will visit Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland before wrapping up Oct. 21. Don Toliver will be Posty's special guest on these dates. Tickets go on sale May 28.

Kesha has released a video for "Origami!," described as a "sexcapade anthem." In it, she goes into a confessional and speaks to the priest in Italian, revealing she's been celibate for eight months, but she's still having dreams. When the priest asks what she sees in her dreams, the camera cuts to her dancing suggestively alongside a group of men and women while singing about all the ways and places she wants to, um, do it. Kesha launches her Freedom Tour on May 23.

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