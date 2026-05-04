Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan and more

Olivia Rodrigo's album SOUR will mark its fifth anniversary on May 21. To celebrate, her official fan account, @LiviesHQ, has a promposal for you. It's throwing an event called SOUR PROM: Celebrating 5 years of SOUR on May 22 at a live music venue in Hollywood. Fans who attend will enjoy music videos on repeat, exclusive merch giveaways, and the crowning of the SOUR prom king and queen. You can buy tickets now via Eventbrite.

Noah Kahan's new album, The Great Divide, scored the biggest streaming week for any album so far this year, and you can now see the results on the Billboard Hot 100. All 21 songs from The Great Divide — the 17 tracks on the original album and the four extra tracks from the deluxe version — have charted simultaneously on the Hot 100. They range from "The Door" at #9 down to "A Few of Your Own" at #81. The first single, the album's title track, currently sits at #11.

Lola Young and Zara Larsson have joined the lineup for the Washington, D.C., date of this year's All Things Go festival. Zara will perform Sept. 26, while Lola will take the stage Sept. 27. A fan presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. Lola canceled her 2025 D.C. appearance after collapsing onstage during the New York date of the festival. Other artists on the bill in D.C. include Sienna Spiro, Brandi Carlile and Hayley Williams.

Andy Grammer will perform at this year's National Memorial Day Concert, which will air live on PBS and YouTube May 24 at 8 p.m. ET. Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise co-host the show.

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